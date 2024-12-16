OKC Thunder Primed for NBA Cup Championship Versus Milwaukee Bucks
The Oklahoma City Thunder are making its case for being the best team in the entire NBA through 25 games on the season.
A formidable defense and an offense with several scoring weapons and a juggernaut in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City has achieved a 20-5 record without one of its best talents and overall game impactors in Chet Holmgren. Leading the West, the Thunder has now made its way to the NBA Cup Championship.
Defeating the likes of the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets convincingly, Oklahoma City awaits the Milwaukee Bucks for the final bout of the NBA Cup, a team they have not competed against yet this season. A year ago, though, these teams split the two-game season series after Milwaukee had mounted six consecutive wins versus Oklahoma City.
Milwaukee's path has seen them defeat the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks en route to the championship, garnering its 13th and 14th win in those respective matchups. Sitting at No. 6 in the East, the Bucks will try to snap the Thunder's four-game home win streak and take home the NBA Cup title in their contest on Tuesday night.
It won't be an easy task at all, as the Thunder are rolling—and the energy this team plays with is palpable, building off what they had cultivated a season ago. It will more than likely be an uphill battle for the Bucks if the Thunder come in on their A game, but slighting Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. will never be warranted even despite the momentum the Thunder carry into Tuesday night.
In any case, Oklahoma City is humming as a cohesive unit right now, and that should leak into the title game against Milwaukee.
