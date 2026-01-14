OKC Thunder Forced to Alter Starting Lineup vs. Spurs

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the San Antonio Spurs for the fourth time this season and have a lot to get back on track with. The Thunder have been beaten, battered, bruised and blown out by San Antonio so far in the first three games to the tune of an 0-3 record to date.

Oklahoma City is without a pair of starters in this game. Big man Isaiah Hartenstein remains sidelined with a right soleus strain that has cost him the last nine games after missing seven games earlier with the same issue. The Thunder are also down Lu Dort, who was a late add to the injury report this afternoon with foot soreness. This forced Mark Daigneault to shuffle his starting lineup and once again will need to alter the Bricktown Ballers rotation.

The San Antonio Spurs are without Devin Vassell, who is dealing with an adductor strain, as both sides have been forced to pivot their rotations for this fourth matchup of the season.

This is the first matchup against the Spurs the Thunder will not have Hartenstein and after missing Ajay Mitchell the last two games against San Antonio, this is the first time they have lacked Dort for this tilt. Leaving Oklahoma City collecting plenty of new data points along the way.

Oklahoma City is riding a three game winning streak hoping to build some momentum ahead of the Thunder's tough week ahead with plenty of contenders on the docket starting tonight against San Antonio and continuing on Thursday in Houston against the Rockets.

Dec 25, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives around San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

OKC Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Cason Wallace, G

Aaron Wiggins, F

Jalen Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, C

San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup

De'Aaron Fox, G

Steph Castle, G

Julian Champagine, F

Harrison Barnes, F

Victor Wembanyama, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the San Antonio Spurs for the fourth time this season, after going 0-for-3 in the first three meetings. The Thunder need to get back on track in this matchup before the entire narrative is too far gone.

Up next, the OKC Thunder are taking on the Houston Rockets on Thursday to continue this gauntlet of a week as the team plays four straight above .500 teams.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for the complete coverage of this game and the entire season for the Oklahoma City Thunder.