Stiles Points: Drama Free Offseason Best for OKC Thunder
The NBA offseason is one of the best soap operas still running. While basketball is still in the midst of the National Basketball Association, many fans view it as the National Transaction Association, caring more about player movement than mid-December tilts.
On Monday, the league opened up free agency. It was a typical frenzy. On top of life-changing money being handed out, players swapping teams and hope being renewed in various fanbases, made Day 1 of free agency a massive success in the NBA's eyes. It was an attention grabber, a chance to dominate the sports news cycle.
The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder were left out of the party. Watching the chaos high upon its throne with a Larry O'Brien and a beverage or two in hand. It's a refreshing change and the way it should be.
Oklahoma City has been no prudes; they just haven't been the life of the party. Sam Presti has already traded Dillon Jones to the Washington Wizards to make room for Thomas Sobrer (the No. 15 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft) and inked bench contributors Ajay Mitchell and Jaylin Williams to contract extensions.
The only thing left to do now is hammer out contract extensions with superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his co-stars Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. OKC will truly run it back next season after a 68-win 2024-25 campaign, which ended in a championship.
These are champagne problems. Sure, it is exciting to be in the hustle and bustle of player movement, but the Thunder can comfortably abstain.
"To me, we've talked for years about sustainability, and the reason why we're in the position that we were this year was because of sustainability. We put ourselves in position year in and year out. If we boiled everything down and burned the boats for one season and that season was last year, we wouldn't be in this position. I feel like we're going to be in a position for the team to continue to grow and get better for a period of years because of the age of the team," Presti said at his end-of-season exit interview on Monday. "I also think the team will be different next year, even if we return the exact roster that we have today, because the players will improve, teams will play us differently, and there's just a natural organic nature to a team's development."
The Thunder will be different next season, though not with names and new uniform numbers. The internal improvement of a squad primarily comprised of third-year-and-below players will internally grow while other organizations seek external help.
Oklahoma City isn't making the biggest splashes this summer, as Denver and Houston play catch-up and steal headlines, but it is important to note the Thunder's ability to improve as well. In the shadows, or as Mark Daigneault would call it, with the invisible work.
Jalen Williams played the best basketball of his career with a torn ligament in his wrist this postseason. Chet Holmgren battled back from a fractured hip to still be a title contributor. Cason Wallace is entering year three with plenty of room to develop as an offseason weapon. Did you forget how improved the half-court offense in Bricktown was with Ajay Mitchell in the rotation? Thomas Sorber has the traits of a Day 1 contributor. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has continued to improve each year of his career. Who amongst us will put a cap on his development?
The NBA can have their summer soap opera, Oklahoma City will enjoy the comforts of continuity as champions.
Song of the Day: Take it Easy by Eagles