Brooks Barnhizer's Triple Double Gives OKC Blue Third Straight Win

Three straight wins has brought the Oklahoma City Blue back to .500 sitting at 4-4 after the Blue avenged their previous loss to the Memphis Hustle at the buzzer two weeks ago with this 114-84 win over these Hustle who beat the OKC Blue at the buzzer just mere days ago before the start of a four game road trip.

Oklahoma City ended that road swing by sweeping the Texas Legends in a Friday-Saturday Back-to-Back set down in Fresco and after this one game home stand against the Hustle tonight, they hit the road against to Austin, TX. to take on the Austin Spurs for a baseball style series on Friday and Sunday closing out the opening month of the season.

In Tuesday's win, it was rookie Forward Brooks Barnhizer who powered this team with a triple-double as the Oklahoma City Thunder two-way player finished with 10 points, 10 assists, 11 rebounds and a block on just one missed shot going 4-for-5 from the floor and 1-for-2 from distance.

His fellow Two-way assignees Branden Carlson and Chris Youngblood also got on the scoreboard. Carlson posted 16 points, 13 rebounds and an assist while shooting 7-for-12 from distance and 2-for-6 from 3-point land. Youngblood turned in four points, four assists and three rebounds but the rookie guard was a +12 in this game.

Former Oklahoma City Thunder forward Malevy Leons continues to stuff the stat sheet going for 15 points, gobbling up six rebounds, dishing out two assists, swiping a pair of steals and swatting a couple of shots in his 27 minutes of work.

Former First Round pick Dariq Whitehead was one of three members of the Blue to crack double-figures off the bench, logging 10 points, three rebounds and four assists in this game on 40% shooting from the floor.

Cameron Brown was efficient as a scorer, going 7-for-10 from the floor and 2-for-3 from 3-point land en route to a team high 17 points, two assists, and as many rebounds off the Blue's bench.

Seven total players notched double-digits for the Oklahoma City Blue on Tuesday in their win over the Memphis Hustle to bring the Blue to 4-4 and drop the Hustle to 3-6.

Up next, the Oklahoma City Blue head to Austin to take on the Austin Spurs and former Blue guard Adam Flagler on Friday and Sunday night. The Blue are back in the Paycom Center on Dec. 4 against the Orlando Magic's G League affiliate.