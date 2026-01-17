OKC Thunder Can Wait Beyond Trade Deadline to Decide on Final Roster Spot

Oklahoma City doesn’t need to change much, but its final move doesn’t have to come at the trade deadline as most expect.

Sitting at 35-7 and at the top of the Western Conference again this season, the Thunder have come out of their midseason struggles even stronger as they’re riding a five-game winning streak going into a stretch against Eastern Conference foes. Still finding ways to win without their starting center, the Thunder have found their identity once again and appear more than ready to defend their title when April arrives.

Of course, before the Thunder get a chance to truly defend their crown, they will have to make a decision on their 15th roster spot. With the Feb. 5 trade deadline approaching, it also seems as if the Thunder’s decision on their final standard spot is also approaching.

However, there’s no guarantee that the Thunder will make their final decision in that first week of February. The outcome that seems likeliest at this point would be for Oklahoma City to trade Ousmane Dieng near the deadline to create a roster spot and convert Branden Carlson from a two-way to a standard deal to make him playoff eligible.

Given Oklahoma City’s frontcourt injuries throughout the season, Carlson’s conversion seems like the most obvious move. Considering Sam Presti’s recent track record of converting two-way guys midseason, as he most recently did with Ajay Mitchell, history is certainly on Carlson’s side there.

Still, there might not be any reason for the Thunder to rush that decision months before postseason rosters are set. While it seems unlikely that any buyout candidates would be a potential difference-maker for the Thunder, there is still a chance that Oklahoma City wants to give Dieng one more opportunity to prove himself.

Although his counting stats aren’t all that impressive, the eye test certainly shows that Dieng is a more complete player this season compared to his first three. As a 6-foot-9 forward who can shoot, create off the dribble, play solid defense and play some small-ball five, Dieng is still the archetype of player Oklahoma City could use.

While the Thunder might be passing on a second-round pick or cash considerations at the deadline, simply cutting Dieng later in the year to make a more informed decision could be worth it. Sure, the Thunder probably won’t be getting any sort of memorable playoff moments from Dieng or Carlson this year, but picking the right guy for the postseason roster could understandably take the Thunder beyond the deadline.