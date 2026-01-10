OKC Thunder Announce Creative Starting Lineup vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Well, Friday night's affair will be interesting. The Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies will battle it out in the FedFex Forum with each side turning in such lengthy injury reports that this game might mirror closer to an OKC Blue vs. Memphis Hustle game as opposed to the Thunder and Grizzlies.

These two sides met in the playoffs yet again a year ago, a first round sweep that went Oklahoma City's way en route to the Thunder's first championship.

So far during the 2025-26 campaign, the Oklahoma City Thunder have gone 2-0 against Memphis with a pair of double 14-plus point wins. The most interesting happened in the inital game on Beale Street where the Thunder and Grizzlies got into a clutch time game, five points or less with under 5 minutes to ago and the Bricktown Ballers completed the rally to win the gamge by 14.

In this contest, the OKC Thunder are without superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, defensive ace Cason Wallace, rising star big man Chet Holmgren, starting center Isaiah Hartenstein, backup big man Jaylin Williams, as well as rookies Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic. Defensive ace Alex Caruso entered the night as questionable with lower back soreness, but has been elevated to active.

The Memphis Grizzlies are as banged up as well missing star Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Ty Jerome, Brandon Clarke, John Konchar, Scotty Pippen Jr., Javon Small, Olivier-Maxwell Prosper and Jahmai Mashack are out. Cedric Coward and Vince Williams Jr. were each questionable all day before being upgraded to active.

This left each team's starting lineup in flux. This is just the second game superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has missed all season. The Thunder are down four starters and five rotational pieces. The Grizzlies are in the same boat.

A matchup between the Thunder and Grizzlies will likely be a measure of who can see a typical role player step up in a big way.

OKC Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineup

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Ajay Mitchell, G

Lu Dort, G

Aaron Wiggins, F

Jalen Williams, F

Branden Carlson, C

Memphis Grizzlies Starting Lineup

Cam Spencer, G

Jaylen Wells, G

Cedric Coward, F

Jaren Jackson Jr., F

Jock Landale, C

Up next, the Oklahoma City Thunder return home for a mini two-game home stand starting on Sunday against the Miami Heat and wrapping up on Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of this season.