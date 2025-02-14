Karl-Anthony Towns among victims of burglaries targeting pro athletes
Former Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns is the latest among a string of professional athletes who had their home burglarized last year by an organized crime ring.
Police Chief Jason Nelson, of Medina PD in Minnesota, confirmed with Bring Me The Sports that Towns' multi-million home was targeted on Sept. 16, 2024 when he wasn't home by a suspected burglary ring that has targeted others across the country, with his then-fellow Timberwolves teammate Mike Conley among the other victims.
The former Timberwolves big man lost jewelry and watches in the incident, according to a search warrant affidavit submitted by the Medina Police Department.
Authorities matched a suspect to the crime when they charged a man connected to a January burglary in Ohio, at the home of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Investigators found a photo of a bracelet stolen at Towns' home, which he confirmed later to authorities as his, court documents say.
The affidavit was filed to request permission to look at the cellphones of the men charged in connection to the case in Ohio court. Court documents reveal three of the names believed to have been associated with the string of burglaries targeting the homes of wealthy Minnesota residents, including Conley and Towns, in September,
The three men charged are identified as follows:
- Bastian Alejandro Orellana-Morales, 23
- Alexander Esteban Huaiquil Chavez, 24
- Sergio Andres Ortega Cabello, 38
Conley had his Medina home targeted on Sept. 15, while he was a featured guest at the NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers.
The Medina Police Department said three homes in the city were burglarized between Sept. 14-16. Conley had an undisclosed amount of jewelry stolen.
The FBI provided a warning late in 2024 regarding the organized crime organizations targeting professional athletes' homes. The homes are targeted due to the perception they may contain high-end valuables like designer handbags, clothes, jewelry, watches and cash.
Others like Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Dončić, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, and Milwaukee Bucks big man Bobby Portis have also been targeted.
Besides Conley and Towns in Minnesota, the Star Tribune reports Minnesota Twins owner Jim Pohlad, former Vikings defensive lineman Linval Joseph and former Timberwolves player Troy Hudson all had their homes burglarized.