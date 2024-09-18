Thieves targeting affluent neighborhoods burglarize Mike Conley's home
Timberwolves guard Mike Conley was one of a number of homeowners in the Twin Cities suburb of Medina whose home was burglarized last weekend — and it happened while he was a featured guest at the NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers.
Conley, the veteran point guard entering his third season with Minnesota, sounded the Gjallarhorn before the Vikings and 49ers kicked off inside U.S. Bank Stadium, about a 20-minute drive from his home in the west-metro suburb.
According to Medina Police Department, three homes in the city were burglarized between Sept. 14-16. Police Chief Jason Nelson told the Star Tribune that Conley's home was targeted on Sunday by two suspects who were in and out of the home within five minutes. It's unclear how much jewelry the thieves got away with.
"The preliminary investigation indicates that all the residences were unoccupied at the time fo the burglaries," police said. "Access is believed to be gained by breaking out windows on the rear of the residences. In all three burglaries there was jewelry taken from the master bedroom areas."
In a subsequent press release from neighboring Orono Police Department, authorities say local law enforcement have been led to believe that "affluent neighborhoods are being targeted by one or more organized groups" and the burglars "are not choosing houses at random and are watching them carefully prior to burglarizing them."
Conley has not addressed the crime publicly but he has been featured in multiple social media videos posted by the Timberwolves, who are gearing up for the start of training camp Oct. 1 and the preseason opener Oct. 4 against the Lakers.