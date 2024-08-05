Olympic beach volleyball run ends for former Timberwolves player Chase Budinger
Former Timberwolves player Chase Budinger's run in the beach volleyball competition at the Paris Olympics came to an end on Monday.
Budinger and teammate Miles Evans lost to the No. 1 team in the world, Norway's Anders Mol and Christian Sorum, in straight sets: 21-16 and 21-14. They gave it their all against Mol and Sorum, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and the Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome in 2022.
Budinger and Evans finished tied for ninth in the competition. They won their group stage opener against France, then lost to the Netherlands and Spain. The American duo was able to beat Australia in a "lucky loser" match to become the last team to qualify for the round of 16. Ultimately, their run came to an end against the famous Norway duo, who haven't lost a set through four matches in these Olympics.
If you're unfamiliar with Budinger's story, it's an impressive one. He was a high school volleyball and basketball star in Southern California — he was hoops teammates with Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell — who eventually put volleyball on hold to play basketball at the University of Arizona. Budinger was selected in the second round of the 2009 NBA Draft and spent seven seasons in the league, playing for four teams. He appeared in 407 NBA games, 131 of which came in a Timberwolves uniform from 2012-15.
After his basketball career ended, Budinger picked up beach volleyball in 2018 and wound up making it all the way to these Olympic Games. He's the first person to ever play in an NBA regular season game and an Olympic beach volleyball match, which is a pretty cool distinction to hold. It seems unlikely that Budinger, 36, will participate in the Los Angeles Olympics when they roll around in 2028.