Watch: Edwards, Gobert banter in Wolves' locker room about game-winners
Following Julius Randle's game-winning three at the buzzer against the Suns this weekend, Rudy Gobert was asked about what that moment must've meant for one of the newest Timberwolves. After all, before Randle and Donte DiVincenzo came to Minnesota in the deal for Karl-Anthony Towns, Gobert was once the big-name newcomer who arrived via blockbuster trade. A couple years ago, he had to go through the process of settling in with a new team and earning the respect of the fan base.
"What do you think it meant for Julius to have that moment?" asked The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski. "New guy here, still getting acclimated and settled in, you know what that feels like, just to have that moment."
That's when Anthony Edwards chimed in from nearby in the locker room. "Rudy don't know what that feels like!" he said.
"I had a game-winner in 20... Mike (Conley), tell him I got a game-winner, man," Gobert replied, while Ant continued to needle him from a few feet away. "I got a game-winner in 2017. A tip-in."
It's true! Gobert scored a tip-in at the buzzer to beat the Kings in March of 2017. Conley was still on the Grizzlies at the time, so Gobert should've asked Joe Ingles — who was on the court at that moment — to help him out with Edwards.
Gobert technically does know what it's like to score a game-winner. He also has had plenty of big moments in front of Minnesota fans at the Target Center. But Ant was also correct in the sense that Gobert doesn't know what it's like to hit a step-back three for the win. Not many do.
"Step-back? Yeah, I don't know what that feel like," Gobert said.
"No, but that's amazing," he added, attempting to finally answer Krawczynski's question. "That's amazing for him. He works really hard. We trust him in those moments, and to be able to do it ...
Ant wasn't done interjecting. "Do you trust me in those moments?" he asked.
"I'm not sure yet," Gobert jokingly replied.
"Man, I always, they double me, I hit him in the pocket," Edwards said. "He still don't trust me, that's crazy. My own big man."
"You gotta earn it, sac," Gobert said with a smile.
The 8-6 Wolves are back in action against the Raptors on Thursday.