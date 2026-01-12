Anthony Edwards ruled out for Wolves-Bucks game with 'foot' issue

Anthony Edwards (foot) and Rudy Gobert (suspension) will not play in Minnesota's game in Milwaukee against the Bucks on Tusday night.

The Wolves ruled Edwards out on Monday, citing "right foot injury maintenance." As we reported earlier Monday, the "foot injury" Edwards is dealing with is the lingering effects of a toe infection that knocked him out of three games in December, according to Jon Krawczynski.

Gobert will miss the game due to a suspension after picking up his sixth flagrant foul of the season in Minnesota's thrilling win over the Spurs on Sunday night.

With Terrence Shannon Jr. also still out with a foot strain, Minnesota will be down three of its top nine players against a Milwaukee team that will have Giannis Antetokounmpo and Myles Turner in the frontcourt.

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow night’s game at Milwaukee Bucks:



OUT

Edwards - Right Foot Injury Maintenance

Freeman - Two-Way

Gobert - League Suspension

Shannon Jr - Left Foot Abductor Hallucis Strain

Zikarsky - Two-Way — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) January 12, 2026

Without Edwards and Gobert, one might assume the starting five will include Mike Conley and Naz Reid, alongside traditional starters Donte DiVincenzo, Jaden McDaniels, and Julius Randle.

Edwards has been labeled questionable with the foot issue numerous times over the last two weeks, though he's played in every game in which he was 50-50 to play. Ruling him out the day before the game is a change, though it makes a bit of sense because Edwards played in both games Saturday and Sunday against Cleveland and San Antonio, and the Bucks game will be the third in four days for the Wolves.

Minnesota played three games in fours January 3-6, with Edwards playing in all three.

Assuming nothing is worsening with Edwards, he'll get the rest of the week off before the Wolves return to play Friday at Houston in a game that will be televised nationally on ESPN. And if he's good for Friday night, perhaps he'll feel well enough to play at San Antonio on Saturday.

More Wolves coverage