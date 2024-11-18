'Moments that you never forget': Inside Julius Randle's game-winning shot
Julius Randle was surrounded by his teammates. The sold-out Target Center crowd went wild.
Randle had just hit a game-winning 3-pointer that lifted the Timberwolves to a 120-117 victory over the Phoenix Suns Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis. It was his game, and his moment — Randle's first signature performance in Minnesota.
Here's how the play unfolded:
Joe Ingles checked into the game for the first time to inbound the ball. His first look was Anthony Edwards on a curl to try and get him to the rim, Randle said. If that wasn't there, Randle would flash to the ball. That's how the play went down, and Randle caught the ball well beyond the 3-point arc. Randle took a dribble with Josh Okogie in close proximity, but Okogie fell to the floor as Randle stepped back. It was an open 3, and Randle knew it was good the moment it left his hand.
Ballgame.
"We know he's capable of making tough shots, clutch shots. He's done it his whole career," Rudy Gobert said. "Just another weapon for us. After a tough night, being able to finish on a play like this, for him and for us, it's amazing. I saw him looking at his son. ... I think those moments are moments that you never forget."
Randle's wife, Kendra, and sons Kyden and Jacey were among the sold-out Target Center crowd. Randle said Jacey, just 3 years old, doesn't come to many games. It's too loud, and he doesn't like it. But he got to see dad hit the game-winner.
"I think this is maybe his second game he's come to. He hates them," Randle said. "For me to hit the shot — my oldest is always here — but for him to be here and hit the shot in front of him was pretty cool."
The whole game belonged to Randle, who finished his day with 35 points, seven assists, four rebounds a steal and a team-best plus-minus of plus-16. And two buzzer beaters. The first half ended with a 3 from Randle as time expired.
After Randle hit the game-winner it was a celebration. Randle was interviewed on the court, noting to FanDuel Sports North how special it was to have his family there. "They're who I do it for," he said. When they went to the locker room, Edwards said they were playing the song "Dove" by BossMan Dlow, quoting a line from the tune, "Brody shooting with the left hand, Julius Randle." In every respect, it was a special game and special moment, one to be remembered.
"I love Julius. Always have," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. "When I was with him in New Orleans, I thought one thing he can really do is close games well because he can get to his spots, he can draw fouls, he can make tough shots and he's a good passer. ... Very happy for Julius."