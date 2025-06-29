Julius Randle contract fallout: NAW gone? free agency strategy, revisiting KAT trade
Julius Randle has agreed to a new three-year, $100 million contract with the Timberwolves. What's next? With free agency officially opening on Monday, we have some clarity on Minnesota's future, less than 12 months after trading Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks.
Is Nickeil Alexander-Walker gone?
Randle's contract likely means the end of the NAW era in Minnesota. The money was always going to be tight for their only significant free agent this offseason, and The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski confirmed that Alexander-Walker will be heading elsewhere. The Detroit Pistons seem like a growing favorite to sign him this offseason.
Related: Report: Former Wolves guard investigated for allegations of NBA-related gambling
Revisiting Karl-Anthony Towns trade
When Minnesota decided to deal its franchise center to New York before last season, this offseason was always going to be a serious factor in determining the true fallout from the trade. They used the first-round pick they acquired in the deal on Joan Beringer last week, and they were allowed the flexibility to sign Naz Reid and Randle to long-term deals.
New York gets
- Karl-Anthony Towns
Minnesota gets
- Julius Randle
- Donte DiVincenzo
- Joan Beringer (1st RD pick)
- *Flexibility to sign Naz Reid
At this point in the process, it's hard to argue that Minnesota didn't make the right deal to move on from Towns when they did.
Free agency strategy
With Reid and Randle now tied to the team long-term, Minnesota doesn't have much flexibility to sign free agents this offseason, but Krawczynski reported on Monday that he believes the Wolves would like to add another ball-handler. He mentions that there will not be a lot of "wiggle room," but it's an interesting development to monitor.
Players like Tyus Jones, Spencer Dinwiddie or Delon Wright could be interesting additions to Minnesota's backcourt if they look to add a vetern point guard.