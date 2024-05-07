Nuggets' Jamal Murray fined $100k for antics against Timberwolves
The NBA has fined Nuggets guard Jamal Murray $100,000 for throwing objects on the court during Denver's 106-80 loss to the Timberwolves Monday night.
Murray was visibly frustrated during the game, throwing a towel and a heat pad onto the court while on the Denver bench in the second quarter. Minnesota's crushing defense has held the usually prolific Murray to just 28% shooting in the first two games of the second-round series between the Nuggets and Wolves.
Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch called Murray's actions "inexcusable and dangerous."
Several national commentators suggested Murray should be suspended for his actions. The star guard appears to have avoided a suspension based on no previous history of similar offenses.
The Timberwolves and Nuggets will head to Minnesota for Game 3 of the series Friday night. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. at the Target Center. Minnesota has a 2-0 series lead and are undefeated so far in the postseason.