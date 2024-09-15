Blazers Earn Rave Review for Big Offseason Move
The Portland Trail Blazers have been relatively quiet thus far this summer. And with the start of training camp just two weeks away, it seems that most of their major offseason business is in the rearview.
That said, Portland did get a shoutout for one particular maneuver.
In a fresh column appraising the best and weakest summer transactions of each NBA team, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report applauds the Trail Blazers for their decision to ditch the contract of veteran 2023 Sixth Man of the Year point guard Malcolm Brogdon and significant draft equity to the Washington Wizards in exchange for 23-year-old combo forward Deni Avdija, the No. 9 overall lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
"It took some time and consideration, but it ultimately seems like [the] Portland Trail Blazers made the right call in sending No. 14, Malcolm Brogdon and a 2029 first-round pick (second-most favorable of their own, Boston or Milwaukee) to the Washington Wizards for Deni Avdija," opines Hughes.
Washington used the No. 14 pick in this year's draft on former Pittsburgh ACC All-Rookie Team combo guard Bub Carrington. There's little doubt that the Trail Blazers were likely hoping to actually add draft picks, not subtract them, in any deal to offload Brogdon's expiring $22.5 million contract this season.
"At first, it felt foolish for a rebuilder like Portland to give up an immediate first-round asset, a future one and a player in Brogdon who might have been flippable for a third. But Avdija is only 23, broke out as a shooter last year, brings excellent defense, excels as a connective passer and is on a declining deal that'll pay him just $55 million over the next four years," Hughes adds. "He fits the team, the timeline and the budget perfectly."
The 6-foot-9 forward finished sixth in Most Improved Player voting last year with Washington, after boosting his output to 14.7 points while slashing .506/.374/.740, along with 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks a night. Avdija projects as the club's probable starting small forward, but he could also start at the four if Portland finds a deal it likes to ditch 30-year-old veteran power forward Jerami Grant, who very much does not match up with the timelines of 21-year-old shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe or 20-year-olds Donovan Clingan and Scoot Henderson.
