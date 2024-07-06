Trail Blazers News: Portland Officially Announces Trade, Jersey Number of Deni Advija
The Portland Trail Blazers have officially acquired forward Deni Avdija from the Washington Wizards, according to a team press release. The Trail Blazers are shipping out veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon, the 2023 Sixth Man of the Year, No. 14 draft pick Carlton Carrington, a 2029 first rounder, and a pair of second rounders.
It's a steep price to pay to get out of the NBA's punitive luxury tax. Avdija inked a four-season, $55 million rookie scale extension during the 2023 offseason, and the agreement kicks in this year. He'll thus be under team control through 2027-28. Portland's priority in doing the deal was clearly getting out from under Brogdon's $22.5 million contract for 2024-25 and the $4.5 million cap hold for Carrington.
So what's next for Portland this offseason? The Trail Blazers have hardly been players in free agency, given that the team's priority is developing its young core. That said, it would behoove Portland general manager Joe Cronin to continue looking to ditch its pricey veterans, albeit for future draft equity now.
Portland center Deandre Ayton (owed $34 million this season) and power forward Jerami Grant ($29.8 million) could both theoretically be traded for draft picks. It may be harder to ditch injury-prone big man Robert Williams III or swingman Matisse Thybulle, both basically negative assets at this stage.
Avdija could be an intriguing long-term piece for the Trail Blazers. The 6-foot-9 small forward, still just 23, appeared in 75 contests for the club last year, averaging 14.7 points on a .506/.374/.740 slash line, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 dimes a night. Though he wore No. 9 on his jersey with the Wizards, Avdija will don No. 8 for his new team.
