Blazers Notes: Damian Lillard Mentoring Rival, Anfernee Simons Replaced, Portland Called Out

Aaron Coloma

Jan. 04, 2014; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) talks with referee Gary Zielinski (59) during the third quarter of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center. The Sixers won the game 101-99. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-Imagn Images
Portland Trailblazers point guard Damian Lillard has been serving as a mentor for a young phenom, however, not one who plays for his own team.

According to No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft VJ Edgecomb, Lillard has been encouraging him behind the scenes. The two will now play against each other in the NBA, as the Philadelphia 76ers drafted Edgecomb.

The Blazers traded guard Anfernee Simons to the Boston Celtics for Jrue Holiday in the offseason, and have already found a replacement for his No. 1 jersey. Blake Wesley, who previously wore No. 99, will take over the No. 1 shirt next season.

Despite the Blazers' major moves in the offseason, such as bringing in Holiday and Lillard, their choices have come under scrutiny and been called "confusing" by The Athletic.

