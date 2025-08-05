Blazers Notes: Damian Lillard Mentoring Rival, Anfernee Simons Replaced, Portland Called Out
Portland Trailblazers point guard Damian Lillard has been serving as a mentor for a young phenom, however, not one who plays for his own team.
According to No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft VJ Edgecomb, Lillard has been encouraging him behind the scenes. The two will now play against each other in the NBA, as the Philadelphia 76ers drafted Edgecomb.
The Blazers traded guard Anfernee Simons to the Boston Celtics for Jrue Holiday in the offseason, and have already found a replacement for his No. 1 jersey. Blake Wesley, who previously wore No. 99, will take over the No. 1 shirt next season.
Despite the Blazers' major moves in the offseason, such as bringing in Holiday and Lillard, their choices have come under scrutiny and been called "confusing" by The Athletic.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Trailblazers news (click the headline for the full article):
