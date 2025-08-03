Blazers Young Star Predicted to Take Massive Leap in Upcoming Season
Following a surprisingly competent run in the second half of the 2024-25 NBA season, the Portland Trail Blazers made some intriguing moves this summer. Portland re-signed former nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard (who'll miss the entire season rehabbing from an Achilles tendon tear) and traded Anfernee Simons for another 35-year-old former All-Star point guard, Jrue Holiday.
The team also moved a few picks down in the 2025 NBA Draft to select a second massive center, former CBA star Yang Hansen, with the No. 16 selection, just a year removed from drafting 7-foot-2 big man Donovan Clingan with the No. 7 pick.
Jeremy Woo of ESPN predicts that a young Portland standout can take a massive leap in 2025-26.
Given that the Trail Blazers boast several high-upside young pieces, we should probably clarify which one Woo is talking about — that'd be second-year big Clingan, already an exciting defender in the league after winning a pair of titles at UConn.
"The Trail Blazers seemingly cleared the way for Clingan and draftee Yang Hansen to share time at center next season -- Robert Williams III is still around, but could make sense as an eventual trade candidate on his expiring contract," Woo writes. "It will be interesting to see how those minutes ultimately get divided based on performance. Clingan is deserving of the lion's share but also needs to improve his conditioning to handle bulk minutes. The fact that he started the final 27 games of the season is probably a fair indicator that he's up next."
Portland bought out former starting center Deandre Ayton earlier this summer, clearing the way for the team Clingan (presumably) to start over Williams and Hansen.
Last year, Clingan averaged 6.5 points on 53.9 percent shooting from the field and 59.6 percent shooting from the foul line, 7.9 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.1 assists and 0.5 steals, across just 19.8 minutes, in 67 contests (37 starts).
He's a bit lumbering and fouls too much, but those are elements of his game the 21-year-old could easily clean up.
"As an aside, whether the Blazers experiment with Clingan and Yang together in double-big lineups will be something to watch," Woo posits. "On paper, that fit is clunky, but considering Portland's apparent long-term investment in both players, there's at least some argument for finding out what it looks like. All things considered, Clingan is due for an expanded role and could solidify himself as one of the NBA's better interior defenders in short order."
