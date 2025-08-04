New Blazers Signing Replacing Anfernee Simons in More Ways Than One
Former Portland Trail Blazers star point guard Anfernee Simons is being supplanted on the team's 2025-26 roster by a new addition.
Simons was flipped to the Boston Celtics in exchange for former six-time All-Defensive Team guard Jrue Holiday. Portland had initially surrendered two second-round draft picks in the offing, but after a shaky Holiday physical, the Trail Blazers amended the deal.
Per self-described NBA numerologist Etienne Catalan, new Portland signing Blake Wesley, who could replace some of Simons' minutes at the point guard position this season, will change his jersey number from No. 99 to Simons' old No. 1.
Of course, Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe will be far ahead of Wesley in the lineup this season, while Damian Lillard will get into the mix next year once he returns from his season-ending Achilles tendon tear.
The 22-year-old combo guard was initially selected with the No. 25 pick out of Notre Dame by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2022 NBA Draft.
The 6-foot-3 pro spent his first three pro seasons with San Antonio, but failed to carve out a significant role on a rebuilding team. He inked a minimum deal with the Trail Blazers this summer.
He was toggled between San Antonio and its NBAGL affiliate, the Austin Spurs, during his 2022-23 rookie season, but failed to truly crack the team's roster even while logging more time with San Antonio proper over the intervening two seasons.
Cumulatively, Wesley has averaged 4.3 points on .409/.297/.634 shooting splits, 2.4 assists, 1.5 rebounds, and 0.6 steals a night, across 156 total appearances (four starts).
