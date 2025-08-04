Blazers Rising Star Makes Surprising Decision on Playing This Offseason
A key young Portland Trail Blazers star has made a surprising decision about suiting up this offseason.
Per a new report from Eurohoops, All-Defensive Team Blazers combo forward Toumani Camara has opted to sit out from for this month's EuroBasket competition.
Camara, who plied his trade for his native Team Belgium in last year's Paris Olympics, will be joined on the sidelines by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell.
In a press statement, the Belgium Basketball Federation explained why both Mitchell and Camara would miss the action. Mitchell, who just won a title this summer, continues to recover from a foot injury during a demanding and lengthy season.
"Toumani Camara is also eager to play for the national team" in addition Mitchell, the statement read. "However, this summer is not the ideal time to join the Belgian Lions, as he is focused on taking an important next step in his NBA career.”
This story will be updated...