Blazers-Spurs: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, Injury Report
On Thursday night, the 3-5 Portland Trail Blazers will get their first up-close-and-personal look at Lob City Southwest, when they travel to the Frost Bank Center to face off against 12-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul, All-Defensive First Team center Victor Wembanyama and the rest of the 3-5 San Antonio Spurs.
How to Watch
The action tips off at 5 p.m. PT, and can be watched locally via KATU. Fans of the audio experience can also tune in via Rip City Sports Radio 620. Elsewhere, the game can be viewed on NBA League Pass.
Odds
The Spurs are 4-point favorites to best the Trail Blazers, per SportsLine.com.
Predictions
Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant have been, for the most part, carrying Portland offensively this year. Deandre Ayton hasn't been the "DominAyton" force he predicted himself to be heading into his first year in Portland, 2023-24, but has still be solid. For the team to have any chance, he'll need to at least step up his scoring against Wembanyama, a long-limbed superstar-in-waiting. He's averaging 14.4 points on .505/.444/.625 shooting splits, along with 11.5 rebounds — these are solid numbers, yes, but probably not enough against the two-way Frenchman. Look for him to fail to do that.
Simons, on the other hand, should be able to take advantage of the 39-year-old Paul's aging legs. Once a terrific defender, the "Point God" is no longer quite himself on either end of the court, and has definitely lost a step or two. Simons, meanwhile, has looked better than ever this year, playing at the point for the Trail Blazers. He scored 24 points in leading Portland to an upset 118-100 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. Look for his hot streak to continue against an older, slower defender.
Injury Report
The Spurs will still be without their second-leading scorer last year, shooting guard/small forward Devin Vassell, who continues to recuperate from an offseason foot surgery. He is reportedly eyeing Saturday's tilt against another rebuilding West team, the 1-6 Utah Jazz, to make his return to the court for the first time this season.
According to the NBA's latest injury report, forward Jeremy Sochan will also be on the shelf as he recuperates from a right third metatarsal head stress reaction surgery he underwent earlier this week. Guard Tre Jones is on the shelf with a sprained right ankle. Spurs two-way players David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix are all with San Antonio's NBAGL squad, the creatively-named Austin Spurs.
Nominal starting Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe could make his season debut for the team this year. He was upgraded to merely "questionable" to suit up. The 6-foot-6 wing has been dealing with a labral tear in his left shoulder.
Two-time All-Defensive Trail Blazers wing Matisse Thybulle, meanwhile, will miss his ninth straight game for the club while rehabbing his right knee injury. Two-way players Bryce McGowens, Justin Minaya and Taze Moore are all with Portland's G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix.
