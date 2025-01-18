Jerami Grant Injury Status For Blazers Matchup vs Rockets
The Portland Trail Blazers will host one of the best teams in the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets. On Saturday, the Blazers will take on the Rockets as they search for their 14th win of the season.
The 2024-25 season has not been very kind to the Blazers. They've battled many injuries to many of their top players, and they don't have the muscle to compete with the best in the NBA night in and night out.
The young Blazers will face a tough match against the Rockets, but they could welcome back some reinforcements.
Blazers veteran forward Jermai Grant has been upgraded to questionable after having missed the last nine games due to a face contusion. There is a good chance that Grant will be back on the court.
Grant has missed the last three weeks of action. The last time Grant was on the court was on Dec. 28 against the Dallas Mavericks.
The Blazers won that contest, and Grant did his part. He recorded 14 points on 44.4 percent shooting from the field, eight rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 42 minutes.
In the season, Grant has played in 29 games and is averaging 15.0 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game while shooting 38.2 percent from the field and three in 32.7 minutes of action.
The 30-year-old forward could be coming up on his final games with Portland. He is one of the few players on the team who could be shipped as we approach the trade deadline.
Grant could be a solid piece for a contender, but as things stand, not too many teams would give you a ton for the veteran forward. His production is not even close to what the Blazers are paying him, and many team members would be reluctant to give up a ton for his contract, considering he is also on the older side.
The Blazers will have a tall task on Saturday as they prepare to hand the Rockets their 14th loss of the season.
The Blazers enter this contest as home underdogs with a +11.5 spread.
The Trail Blazers are 11-22 against Western Conference opponents. Portland ranks fifth in the NBA with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game, led by Deandre Ayton, who averages 2.8 offensive boards.
Portland is a poor 3-7 in their last 10 contests.
More Trail Blazers: Blazers 'Not Opposed' to Hearing Trade Packages For Anfernee Simons: Report
Blazers Predicted to Land $75M Star For Anfernee Simons
East Contender Seen as 'Dark Horse' Trade Destination for Blazers' Deandre Ayton