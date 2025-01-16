Blazers Predicted to Land $75M Star For Anfernee Simons
The NBA trade deadline is in about three weeks. As the deadline gets closer, more teams will start to circle around the bottom feeders of the league. Those bottom feeders are going to be looked at as potential sellers once the deadline is finally here.
The Portland Trail Blazers fit that bill. This trade proposal would unload one of those assets for a hefty haul.
Portland Trail Blazers receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Wendell More Jr., 2026 first-round pick
Detroit Pistons receive: Anfernee Simons
Portland is looking to re-tool their roster and get some more young guys and draft capital. They aren't even sure who they want as part of their core moving forward.
Figuring out who they want to keep is going to be their top priority over the next couple of weeks. They already figure to keep Shaedon Sharpe, Donovan Clingan, and Scoot Henderson as part of their core. Anyone else could be up for grabs.
That includes guard Anfernee Simons. Simons is a good, young player, but he might be the odd man out if the Blazers decide that Henderson is not a bust.
Teams have been calling about Simons over the past few weeks to gauge what the price might be to land the guard. This would give the Blazers some draft capital in addition to a young player in Moore.
The real prize in this trade would be a first-round pick for Portland. Moore hasn't shown a lot in his limited NBA playing time.
For that reason, this trade might not work out for Portland. They can probably get more for Simons from another team.
Portland is going to search for the right deal to make if they do make Simons available. He is someone who can score from anywhere on the court.
That's a skill that everyone else in the league wants, especially out of a 25-year-old player. That's why the Blazers can afford to be choosey with what they get in return for Simons.
Simons might not even be on the block. They might decide to keep him and figure out which guard is good enough in a year.
Simons is currently averaging 18.7 points, 5 assists, and 2.7 rebounds this season.
