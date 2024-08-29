Trail Blazers Called Out for 'Risky' Trade Decision
Did the Portland Trail Blazers make a mistake during their negotiations to acquire small forward Deni Avdija from the Washington Wizards?
This summer, the team made a pre-draft splash, bringing in the former Wizards lottery pick while shipping out the expiring $22.5 million owed to 2023 Sixth Man of the Year combo guard Malcolm Brogdon, the rights to its second lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft (the No. 14 selection, used on Carlton "Bub" Carrington), a 2029 first round selection, and two second rounders.
Dan Favale of Bleacher Report opines that including a 2029 first round draft pick (the second-most favorable between Portland's own selection, the Boston Celtics, and the Milwaukee Bucks) as part of the Avdija deal was the Trail Blazers' biggest offseason loss, but qualifies that proclamation by noting that it may have been a necessary evil.
"This is not a takedown of the Avdija trade," Favale writes. "He doesn't turn 24 until January and is about to begin a four-year, $55 million contract that will continue aging into one of the league's best bargains. If he can juice up his three-point volume and/or maintain his attack mode for extended stretches (a la the latter half of last season), he's going to make a short- and long-term difference."
"Shipping out a distant first-rounder is still risky business," Favale qualifies. "Portland has protected itself against disaster with 'second most favorable' language. But Milwaukee's future, along with its own, isn't surefire enough to declare this an afterthought asset."
The Bucks and Celtics both occupy the top of the Eastern Conference, for now, and Boston's two best players, All-NBA power forward Jayson Tatum and All-Star small forward Jaylen Brown, are just 27 and 26, respectively. The Celtics are better and deeper, and are riding high after winning it all this past spring. The Bucks, however, are top-heavy and fairly old. Milwaukee's best player, All-NBA power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, will turn 30 early into the 2024-25 season. The team made some savvy short-term moves, bringing in ex-Blazers shooting guard Gary Trent Jr., combo forward Taurean Prince, and Delon Wright on value minimum deals. But to Favale's point, it's hard to project where the Bucks will be in five years. The team is without most of its future draft picks until then, totally capped out, and three of its four non-Antetokounmpo projected starters (Trent excluded) are currently 33 or older.
In essence, the question becomes: did the Trail Blazers just give the Wizards a lottery pick? Possibly.
