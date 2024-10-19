Inside The Warriors

BREAKING: Steph Curry's Updated Injury Status for Warriors-Lakers

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is dealing with a finger injury.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks into the crowd during a timeout against the Charlotte Hornets.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks into the crowd during a timeout against the Charlotte Hornets. / Nell Redmond-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are playing their NBA preseason finale on Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. Looking to make it a perfect preseason, the Warriors enter this game with a 5-0 record.

Warriors star Steph Curry has been dealing with a finger injury he suffered against the Sacramento Kings. Jamming his finger on a defensive play, Curry told reporters on Tuesday (via Anthony Slater of The Athletic), “I can’t re-injure it unless I do something crazy. So I’m fine.”

Curry then suited up and played in Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, tallying 16 points, six assists, and five rebounds.

While this performance made it seem like Curry was back, head coach Steve Kerr revealed on Friday that the star point guard is out for the preseason finale.

Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: “Steph Curry is OUT tonight against the Lakers after spraining his finger in practice. It’s the same finger that he previously hurt, but Steve Kerr says Steph will be fine for the regular-season opener.”

While this is initially concerning for Warriors fans to hear, Kerr adding that Curry will be fine for the regular season opener is a relieving update. The Warriors will open their regular season on October 23 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Warriors and Lakers will tip-off at 7:30 PM PT in San Francisco on Friday evening.

