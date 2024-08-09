Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Golden State Warriors and Team USA head coach Steve Kerr has been receiving a lot of criticism for his controversial decision to not play Jayson Tatum in Thursday's semifinals game against Serbia. Among these critics is Boston Celtics and NBA legend Bob Cousy, who slammed Kerr in an interview with Dan Shaughnessy of The Boston Globe.
"This isn't just a snub," Cousy said. "This is an embarrassment for that poor kid all over the [expletive] world. The Olympics have gotten that big. Everyone's going to think that there's something wrong this this kid."
Cousy added, "Tatum is on the cover of Sports Illustrated this month. Any experts that I’ve read lately have chosen him in the top five, and sometimes No. 1 in the [expletive] world. Now Kerr is telling the world that he doesn’t agree."
The Hall of Fame point guard had several more strong statements in his full interview with Shaughnessy, making it clear that not only does he disagree with the decision making, but believes bias is a factor.
"When Kerr did it last week, he was in no danger of losing the game, but in this case they got down by 17 points and he’s got to worry about losing the game," Cousy added. "And then to not let Tatum get off the bench — to me, there’s got to be some kind of bias that he’s got against the Celtics. He’s not alone there."
