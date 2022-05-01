Damian Lillard Says Warriors Have 'Championship Resilience'

If there's one person in the NBA who has seen what the Golden State Warriors are capable of, it's Damian Lillard. When the Warriors pulled off a gutsy win against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals, Lillard was immediately ready to praise.

"Championship resilience," Lillard said in a tweet.

Damian Lillard wasn't wrong in his assessment, it looked like the Warriors were going to lose numerous times in the final minute of the game. In one possession, they managed to get three offensive rebounds to put them up one point with 36 seconds left.

The Warriors came up with a huge stop on Ja Morant with 20 seconds left, and then Klay Thompson somehow missed two free throws in a row. When it seemed like the Grizzlies would get the final shot of the game for a game-winner, the Warriors came up with another huge stop to seal the game.

Outside of Klay Thompson missing both free throws, the final minute of the game was the definition of what championship teams do; it's why the Warriors have won numerous NBA Championships, they always find a way to win.

"We got championship DNA and we want to utilize that," Steph Curry said. "That's what it's all about... Big win for us."

It's one win at a time, and the Golden State Warriors are 11 wins away from destiny.

