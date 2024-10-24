Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Fans React to Heartbreaking James Wiseman News

Indiana Pacers center James Wiseman received terrible injury news.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) against the Phoenix Suns.
Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) against the Phoenix Suns. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

James Wiseman was selected second overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2020 NBA draft. Appearing in just 60 games for the Warriors before being traded in 2023, Wiseman was unable to stay healthy.

In addition to his injury issues in Golden State, Wiseman never found any sustained success even when available. Traded to the Detroit Pistons, Wiseman appeared in 87 games (28 starts) for them, averaging 8.6 points and 6.1 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game.

Wiseman’s two seasons in Detroit helped him land a deal with the Indiana Pacers this offseason. Appearing in Wednesday’s season opener, Wiseman suffered an injury after just five minutes of play.

It was reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania on Thursday that the injury for Wiseman is a torn left Achilles tendon.

Via Charania: “Indiana Pacers C James Wiseman has suffered a torn left Achilles tendon, league sources tell ESPN. The team and Wiseman are working collaboratively to determine treatment options.”

While Wiseman did not work out in Golden State, many Warriors fans are wishing him well after this heartbreaking news.

Via @30problemz: "He has the worst luck ever man"

Via @RamonIsHim: "Damn. Guy can’t catch a break. Prayers to him"

Via @FBball123: "Dude can’t catch a break man 💔"

Via @klayvsthewrld: "Prayers man"

This is heartbreaking news, but the NBA world is behind Wiseman as he recovers.

