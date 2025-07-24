Two Western Conference Rivals Made Trade Offers for Jonathan Kuminga: Report
The Jonathan Kuminga saga with the Golden State Warriors has taken another turn. The Warriors have been one of the most inactive teams in free agency, as their peers continue to add depth and star power to compete with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference.
The Golden State Warriors lost in the 2025 Conference Semifinals to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a five-game series that was not truly competitive without their superstar Stephen Curry on the floor. As Curry missed the whole series due to a hamstring strain, the glaring issues with the Warriors' depth were evident.
While the playoffs were considered a disappointment, Kuminga averaged 15.3 points per game in the playoffs and had three straight games with over 20 points, including a 30-point game in Game 3 against Minnesota.
A new report by ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania revealed that two of the Warriors' rivals in the Western Conference have made offers to Golden State for Kuminga in a sign-and-trade.
"I saw Jonathan Kuminga this morning at a workout in Miami. He's in good spirits, he had a good workout." Shams said. "He did tell me though, that he is in absolutely no rush on doing a deal with the Warriors right now, and he is not accepting their current offers."
As a restricted free agent this summer, things are tricky for Kuminga, but an exit from Golden State is still possible. "He added that he wants to continue to explore options with his agent, Aaron Turner. Whether that's continuing conversations with the Warriors, but also, sign-and-trade options that are available," Charania added.
He continued to say, "I'm told the Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings are two teams that have made concrete offers with the Warriors over the last week or so. Two of the more aggressive teams with Kuminga, and they're also offering him an opportunity for significant minutes, and a starting-caliber role in their lineup."
Any trade for Kuminga with the Suns would most likely involve Grayson Allen, Mark Williams, or Nick Richards. With Phoenix's draft capital, the pick would likely not be enticing to the Warriors.
On Sacramento's side, they could include Keon Ellis and Devin Carter, along with their 2027 unprotected first-round pick, to complete a deal. However, this would hard cap them due to Kuminga immediately signing a deal worth around $25 million per year upon being traded.
