Kuminga Trade Rumors: Tracking Which Teams Are Interested and Trade Targets

The Golden State Warriors are expected to trade Jonathan Kuminga soon after he's first eligible to be dealt on Jan. 15.

Below, I've tracked every rumor related to a Kuminga trade.

I'll add to this tracker until Kuminga is traded, which is all but guaranteed to happen by the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

Teams Interested in Kuminga

On Dec. 31, The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that the Dallas Mavericks have interest in trading Anthony Davis for a package with Jonathan Kuminga. The Warriors would have to trade Draymond Green or Jimmy Butler to make the money work in a Davis trade. Amick wrote that team sources confirmed they have no interest in trading either.

On Dec. 30, Amick said the Sacramento Kings “do still have interest” in Kuminga. The Kings tried to acquire Kuminga in the offseason via sign-and-trade, but the Warriors did not want their return package.

On Dec. 11, The Stein Line’s Marc Stein reported that the Bulls are “a team to watch” for Kuminga.

Teams Linked to Kuminga

On Dec. 16, Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix wrote “some execs believe New Orleans could be in play for” Kuminga. But on Dec. 12, Amick reported: “For quite some time now, the Warriors have been open about their desire to acquire the Pelicans’ Trey Murphy III. But if they’re going to use Kuminga to do that, then it would be helpful to know how, if at all, the Pelicans value the Warriors’ 23-year-old forward. For the time being, the feedback is mixed on that front."

On Nov. 28, ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel wrote “one team that has quietly been scouting Kuminga dating back to the start of the 2024-25 season and has continued into this year is the Indiana Pacers.”

Not Much Interest in Kuminga

On Jan. 1, The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer reported that Brooklyn “has not shown much interest in acquiring Jonathan Kuminga dating to last summer.” On Dec. 27, Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney reported that the Nets “have never been enamored with” Kuminga.

On Dec. 18, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that “the Phoenix Suns, who discussed several potential sign-and-trade scenarios for Kuminga over the summer, are not as interested now as during that time.”

Older Rumors That Could Apply to Kuminga’s Market

In early October, Zach Lowe said on his podcast that “he heard some interest [in Kuminga] with Milwaukee.” He added that the Warriors are probably not interested in Kyle Kuzma. He did not mention whether the Bucks would have interest in Kuminga as the centerpiece of a Myles Turner trade.

In November 2024, Amick reported that the Clippers likely would have dealt Paul George to the Warriors via sign-and-trade if Golden State was willing to include Kuminga. But Kuminga “was never truly available” at the time, per Amick. Perhaps the Clippers are still interested in him more than a year after the George sign-and-trade rumors.

Warriors Trade Targets for Kuminga

On Jan. 1, Fischer reported the Golden State “has indeed had some internal discussions about whether to pursue [Michael Porter Jr.].”

On Dec. 31, Amick wrote “while team sources say the Warriors have not entirely closed the door on a Davis deal, it appears unlikely.” We’ll keep the Mavericks big man here until a report comes out that the door is shut.

On Dec. 19, Chris Haynes reported that the Warriors are targeting centers Daniel Gafford, Nic Claxton and Robert Williams.

As mentioned earlier, on Dec. 12 Amick reported that “the Warriors have been open about their desire to acquire the Pelicans’ Trey Murphy III.”

On Dec. 9, Fischer reported “the Warriors have shown some real interest in Turner in the past.” He added that when the Milwaukee center was with Indiana last year, the Warriors and Pacers discussed trade concepts involving Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins and Buddy Hield.