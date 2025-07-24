Lakers Showed Interest in Recent Warriors Champion: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers were scouring the NBA market for a defensive-minded guard, but finally found their solution in former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart.
Smart is a great pickup for the Lakers and was reportedly heavily recruited by Luka Doncic to convince him to come to Los Angeles after agreeing to a buyout with the Washington Wizards. However, if Smart were never made available from his buyout, the Lakers likely would have went in another direction, and a recent Golden State Warriors champion could have joined their cross-state rival.
ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel recently reported that the Lakers had interest in Gary Payton II before striking a deal with Marcus Smart.
"The Lakers had also previously expressed interest in defensive-minded swingman Gary Payton II before Smart reached his buyout in Washington," Siegel wrote.
Payton II, the son of Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton, has played each of the past five seasons in Golden State, with a forgettable 15-game stint with the Portland Trail Blazers in the middle. The defensive-minded 6-foot-2 guard has been one of Golden State's most important players over the years, especially in their 2022 championship run.
Payton II remains on the unrestricted free agency, and it is certainly a surprise that the Warriors are not eager to re-sign him, unless the two parties are mutually ready to part ways. Payton II is the ideal role player for a team looking to compete for a championship, which is why he would be a great addition for either the Lakers or Warriors, but he is likely to find a home elsewhere.