Jonathan Kuminga's Agent Denies Report About Warriors Offer
The NBA has been harsh to restricted free agents this offseason, with guys like Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Giddey, and Cam Thomas all still sitting on the market without a new deal.
The Golden State Warriors have especially been put in an interesting spot with Kuminga, as the 22-year-old forward is reportedly seeking a deal around $30 million per year, but would prefer to get that contract with a new team.
ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that the Warriors offered Kuminga his desired contract of around $30 million per year before the 2024-25 season, but the standout forward turned it down, and that offer is now off the table.
"On the flip side, Golden State had already offered Kuminga a deal in the $30 million AAV range before the 2024-25 season and made it clear that offer is no longer on the table. Instead, the Warriors want a smaller deal around $20 million per year," Siegel wrote.
However, Kuminga's agent, Aaron Turner of Verus Basketball took to X (formerly Twitter) to deny this report.
"NO one on our side was turning down 30M a year. Our camp is smarter than that. Narrative makes no sense, twisted up Slater’s words I think! #Fakenews," Turner posted.
Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game with the Warriors last season, but head coach Steve Kerr ended up benching him entirely heading into the postseason. It has seemed unlikely that the Warriors will bring him back, and they have shown minimal initiative to work through a deal with him.