Warriors Sharpshooting Summer League Star Signs Contract With Miami Heat
With most of the top free agents off the board and the NBA Summer League over, teams are looking to fill out the back end of their rosters with standouts from the Summer League. Teams have three two-way contracts to fill, but they can also sign players to Exhibit-10 deals to acquire their G-League rights if they're waived.
The Golden State Warriors went 3-2 during their stint in Las Vegas, but they clearly had talent that other teams wanted, as the Los Angeles Lakers have already poached Chris Manon from their roster, signing him to a two-way deal.
The Miami Heat have now followed suit, as it was announced by Draft Express's Jon Chepkevich that Gabe Madsen has signed an Exhibit-10 contract with Miami. Madsen averaged 10.5 PPG and 2.3 RPG while shooting a blistering 58.8% from three-point range.
According to Chepkevich, Madsen impressed the NBA with a game against the Utah Jazz where he scored 22 points and made six three-pointers. Madsen started his college career at Cincinnati, where he played sparingly, before transferring to Utah to spend four years with the Utes. In his final season, he averaged 15.2 PPG, but his three-point efficiency didn't come around until Summer League.
Golden State's Summer League squad was led in scoring by Ja'Vier Francis, who remains unsigned as of now. Their two 2025 draft picks, Will Richard and Alex Toohey, struggled somewhat. Richard averaged over 10 PPG, but he only shot 22.2% from three, something that was a specialty for him at Florida, while Toohey averaged 7.0 PPG and 3.8 RPG.
Related Articles
Jonathan Kuminga Would Have Accepted Possible Warriors Offer: ReportJonathan Kuminga 'Wouldn't Mind' Playing for Division Rival: ReportSteph Curry Gives LeBron James, Chris Paul Compelling NBA SuperlativeGolden State Warriors Have Two 'Backup Plans': Report