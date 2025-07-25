Golden State Warriors Have Two 'Backup Plans': Report
The Golden State Warriors have yet to make a move this offseason as they wait to resolve the restricted free agency, and the Warriors are comfortable waiting around for it. But until that is resolved, any other free agency move will have to wait.
The belief that they'll add Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton has been overstated at this point, but rumors continue to fly that those moves will happen at some point. Horford does have a lot of interest around the NBA, though, and he could also choose to retire.
In case the Warriors and Horford can't come to an agreement, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints has reported that the Warriors have a couple of options they can pivot to.
"If, by some chance," Siegel started, "Horford decides he no longer wants to wait on the Warriors and he ultimately retires or joins another team, Trey Lyles and Chris Boucher would become backup plans for this team. Until Horford signs, these two are forced to wait in free agency."
Lyles has been with the Sacramento Kings since the 2021-22 season, averaging 7.5 PPG while shooting 36.2% from three-point range. That perimeter shooting as a 6'9" forward is what has Golden State interested, and they desperately need frontcourt depth.
Boucher actually started his career in Golden State, playing one game in the 2017-18 season after signing a two-way contract with the Warriors. Since then, he's been with the Toronto Raptors, blossoming as a versatile forward. Over his last five seasons, he's averaged 9.8 PPG and 5.5 RPG while shooting 34.1% from three. His three-point shooting comes and goes, but when he's hitting his shots, he could be a perfect fit with the Warriors again.
Related Articles
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Warriors Summer League Player
Warriors Have 'Agreements' With Two NBA Free Agents: Report