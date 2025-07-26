Jonathan Kuminga 'Wouldn't Mind' Playing for Division Rival: Report

Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is reportedly interested in playing for another team out West

Logan Struck

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) holds onto the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors have had an offseason dilemma with 22-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga, who still sits in restricted free agency as the two sides explore their options. With no deal in sight, there is doubt around Kuminga's future, but there are a couple of teams that have shown interest in a potential sign-and-trade.

ESPN's Shams Charania recently reported that the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings have each made "concrete offers" for Kuminga in the past week.

There have been conflicting reports about whether or not these two teams are truly interested in Kuminga, but it likely has more to do with the Warriors being firm in what they want to receive in a trade return for the young forward. Still, regardless of where the Warriors stand, Kuminga is reportedly open to a trade to the Suns.

ESPN's Anthony Slater recently reported that Kuminga "wouldn't mind" playing for the Suns.

"I'll tell you, Jonathan Kuminga wouldn't mind being right now an extended member of the Phoenix Suns," Slater reported.

The Warriors have reportedly been asking for a young player and first-round pick in exchange for Kuminga, while not wanting to take on any bad contracts, Slater reported. Of course, other teams know that Kuminga holds minimal value with the Warriors, and the franchise is simply trying to turn a bad situation into a good one, but most franchises will not overpay for the 22-year-old forward.

The Suns would be an interesting fit for Kuminga if they are willing to give both him and the Warriors what they want.

Logan Struck
