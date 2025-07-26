Jonathan Kuminga Would Have Accepted Possible Warriors Offer: Report
The NBA free agency market has been unexpectedly hectic this offseason, with three of the league's top restricted free agents yet to receive a new deal. Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Giddey, and Cam Thomas are all in the same boat this summer, but the Golden State Warriors' 22-year-old forward is in an oddly unique situation.
Similar to the other players, Kuminga wants more money than his team is willing to give him, but he also reportedly does not want to return to the Warriors.
"Kuminga’s camp want a big deal in the $30M+ range and don’t want to be back with Warriors," NBA insider Brett Siegel posted. "Golden State wants a small deal in $20M range where they can flip him because there’s no market."
Even though Kuminga does not necessarily want to return to Golden State, he would be willing to stay with the franchise for the right price. ESPN's Anthony Slater reports that Kuminga would accept an offer similar to the one that Atlanta Hawks star Jalen Johnson got, but the Warriors are not offering it.
"I think Jalen Johnson getting five years, $150 million gave a target that Kuminga and his representation had ambitions, thoughts, about what it could be," Slater said. "I've been told that they would have taken five [years] for $150 [million] if it was ever on the table. It wasn't on the table."
There was a recent report about Kuminga being offered his desired $30 million average annual salary last offseason, but Kuminga's agent denied the claim, saying that they would never turn that down.
"NO one on our side was turning down 30M a year. Our camp is smarter than that," Aaron Turner of Verus Team posted. "Narrative makes no sense, twisted up Slater’s words I think! #FakeNews"
Kuminga has shown glimpses of being a very talented player in the NBA, but his on-court inconsistencies and high demands in free agency have certainly driven some teams away, including the Warriors.