Steph Curry Gives LeBron James, Chris Paul Compelling NBA Superlative
Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry has cemented himself as the greatest three-point shooter in NBA history, and he has the proof to back it up because he has hit more threes in his career than anybody else.
However, some NBA superlatives are not as clear-cut when it comes to stuff like the "most athletic" player or the player with the "highest IQ." Still, Curry has recently shared his picks for both categories.
Last week, Curry claimed that Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was the "most athletic" player in the NBA, saying "pound for pound," Morant is the "most athletic dude in the league."
Now, in a recent interview with Complex's Speedy Norman, Curry was asked who has the "highest IQ" in the NBA. His answer is not surprising to many, but it is undoubtedly interesting, naming Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and LA Clippers guard Chris Paul.
"Between [Chris Paul] and [LeBron James]," Curry said. "Those two, and it's the way that they play, obviously, but the way that they talk, the way they kind of orchestrate an offense, control it. Like Bron be the one that controls the tempo, where CP is the one where every possession, he knows what he's trying to get out of it."
Curry went on to have more praise for Chris Paul, who is 40 years old and likely entering his last year in the NBA, but the Warriors star talks about how great he was in his prime.
"At his peak, it was insane," Curry said. "He could get his bucket, he could get somebody a lob or drop pass. He knew the play, he knew the time, the score, all that type of stuff."
Of course, however, Curry had to throw one more person into the conversation: Draymond Green.
"Those two are top of mind with the highest IQ, and obviously, Draymond," Curry continued. "That's the podium for me."
When the common NBA fan thinks about players with the highest basketball IQ, James, Paul, and Green are undoubtedly three of the names that come up the most, especially the first two that Curry mentioned. James and Paul are a pair of 40-year-olds on the brink of retirement, but they have been able to play at such a high level for so long because of their elite IQ.
James has been able to become arguably the greatest player of all time because of his skill set and pure athleticism, but he would not be at this level if he did not have a high basketball IQ, and the same goes for guys like Paul, Green, and even Curry himself.