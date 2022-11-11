Wizards Fit Check [November 10, 2022]

After a two day game break, the Wizards were back in action at Capital One Arena. Last night's game against the Dallas Mavericks is special one as it was Latvian Heritage Night and the debut of the Wizards' new City Edition Court!

The design on the court features a subtle nod to cherry blossom petals falling from a cherry tree along center court, with the stained blossoms giving a light and airy appearance. The Wizards’ center logo has been integrated in the design to display as sprouted blossoms that have bloomed. Just like the court was in full bloom, so were the looks the Wiz kids wore to this game.

Kyle Kuzma came in swag on an entirely different level in Raf Simmons' Fall 2022 wool Royal Purple Blazer and matching bucket hat. The edge from this fit definitely carried over into the game with his 36 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists!

Monte Morris wore a cool grey Prada recycled double jersey zip-up sweatsuit set.

Rui Hachimura came in in a beige Balenciaga destroyed hoodie and he destroyed the rim in this game with 23 points and 8 rebounds off the bench.

Deni Avdija brought the nostalgia with his forest green snoopy sweater. This piece is a collaboration with fashion brand Butter Goods and the Peanuts franchise from their summer 2022 limited series.

Johnny Davis brought out a classic grey adidas set. Kristaps Porzingis wore a Rick Owens quilted design gilet and Daniel Gafford tied it all together bringing us back to the special night in his cherry blossom pink JÉRÔME LAMAAR varsity jacket.

This Wizards have a stretch of 5 home games coming up so hopefully they will continue this winning streak.

