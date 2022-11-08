The NBA Comes Together To Encourage Everyone To Vote

On Monday, for first time in NBA history, all 30 teams played on the same day!

Now this move wasn't just made for our enjoyment, it was to allow no games to be played on Tuesday which of course is election day. The NBA wanted to make sure everyone; fans, players, coaching, team staff and arena staff had the opportunity to let their voice be heard and get out to the polls.

Each team played their part in these efforts by wearing "Vote" warm-up shirts to the games leading up to November 8th as well as playing videos during the games and on social media to keep their fans informed. Below you will see how across the country, the league has come together for such an important election.

The Washington Wizards wore custom "DMV Votes" Shirts and Bradley emphasizes that "This is our time to make a difference in our communities"

The Suns guard Chris Paul makes it clear that our votes matter and Suns head coach Monty Williams shares “Hopefully everybody gets out there and allows for, not just their opinion, but their values to be counted.”

Before the Warriors game began on Monday night, Coach Steve Kerr took center court at Chase Center and encouraged everyone in attendance to get out and vote! He also shared that everyone on their team is registered and will be letting their voice be heard in this election.

The Milwaukee Bucks Guard Jrue Holiday and Forward Khris Middleton give a message that "Voting isn’t just about the President every four years – it’s also about your local school board, state courts, mayor, county officials and more"

The Celtics' Guard Malcolm Brogdon encourages everyone, no matter who you are or what you look like, to get out and vote, "We live in a democracy for a reason, make sure you exercise your right to vote today".

OKC gives a message the Thunder fans: "Today is Election Day! Let your voice be heard by showing up and casting your vote. Remember to bring your voter registration card or ID. Polls are open until 7PM."

"When It's Game-Time We Gon' Come Thru!" Trailblazers Forward Trendon Watford may have not been talking about voting this moment but that same energy applies at the polls!

It’s a beautiful day to get out and VOTE and this photo from The Miami Heat demonstrates how important and beautiful it is when we all come together.

There's still time for you to let your voice be heard in this year's elections! Get out and Vote!

