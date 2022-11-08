Skip to main content
The NBA Comes Together To Encourage Everyone To Vote

@NBA

The NBA Comes Together To Encourage Everyone To Vote

On Monday, for first time in NBA history, all 30 teams played on the same day! 

Now this move wasn't just made for our enjoyment, it was to allow no games to be played on Tuesday which of course is election day. The NBA wanted to make sure everyone; fans, players, coaching, team staff and arena staff had the opportunity to let their voice be heard and get out to the polls.

Each team played their part in these efforts by wearing "Vote" warm-up shirts to the games leading up to November 8th as well as playing videos during the games and on social media to keep their fans informed. Below you will see how across the country, the league has come together for such an important election.

RELATED: Bradley Beal Speaks On The 2022 Midterm Election

The Washington Wizards wore custom "DMV Votes" Shirts and Bradley emphasizes that "This is our time to make a difference in our communities"

The Suns guard Chris Paul makes it clear that our votes matter and Suns head coach Monty Williams shares “Hopefully everybody gets out there and allows for, not just their opinion, but their values to be counted.”

Before the Warriors game began on Monday night, Coach Steve Kerr took center court at Chase Center and encouraged everyone in attendance to get out and vote! He also shared that everyone on their team is registered and will be letting their voice be heard in this election.

The Milwaukee Bucks Guard Jrue Holiday and Forward Khris Middleton give a message that "Voting isn’t just about the President every four years – it’s also about your local school board, state courts, mayor, county officials and more"

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Celtics' Guard Malcolm Brogdon encourages everyone, no matter who you are or what you look like, to get out and vote, "We live in a democracy for a reason, make sure you exercise your right to vote today".

OKC gives a message the Thunder fans: "Today is Election Day! Let your voice be heard by showing up and casting your vote. Remember to bring your voter registration card or ID. Polls are open until 7PM."

"When It's Game-Time We Gon' Come Thru!" Trailblazers Forward Trendon Watford may have not been talking about voting this moment but that same energy applies at the polls!

It’s a beautiful day to get out and VOTE and this photo from The Miami Heat demonstrates how important and beautiful it is when we all come together.

There's still time for you to let your voice be heard in this year's elections! Get out and Vote!

Also See:

Wizards Hosts Vote Night At Capital One Arena

NBA Halloween 2022 Costumes [Photos]

In This Article (12)

Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers
Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal
Chris Paul
Chris Paul
Khris Middleton
Khris Middleton
Malcolm Brogdon
Malcolm Brogdon

USATSI_19381169
Washington Wizards News

Is Jordan Goodwin 'Next Man Up' for the Wizards?

By Carita Parks
D69893F7-AE2D-4A03-BF65-DFAAD9E9CC41
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Find Their Rhythm Against the Hornets with 108-100 Win

By Darrell Owens
2DF58391-57D6-4D82-9C06-FF607A0B6847
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Looking For Much Needed Win vs. Hornets

By Tyrone Montgomery and Darrell Owens
USATSI_19212369
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Know Your Opponent: Q&A with Charlotte Hornets Writer James Plowright

By Carita Parks
Wizards Fit Check 11/4 & 11/6
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Fit Check [Nov 4th & 6th]

By BreAnna Holmes
C1388110-1568-480C-BEA8-D39A3799D46E
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Fight Back, But Fall Short to Memphis 103-97 on the Road

By Darrell Owens
708EBC90-D9C6-4F41-BF74-23F3BA44324B
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Facing a True Challenge Against the Grizzlies

By Tyrone Montgomery and Darrell Owens
USATSI_19212036
Washington Wizards News

Johnny Davis Shows Improvement in Capital City Go-Go Debut

By Carita Parks