Wizards Fit Check [November 18th & 20th]

We're taking it back to the '99 and 2000s with the Wizards Throwback Night. The Big 3 was in the building as Wizards fans celebrated Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler, and Antwan Jamison for the 25th anniversary of the team name change.

RELATED: Wizards Big Three Reunite for Throwback Night

During a game timeout, a video of the current Wizards judging the outfits Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler, and Antwan Jamison wore when they played for team back in the day. The reactions were hilarious for the throwback threads. Let us know which of the current roster's fits you like the best...

Monte Morris postgame BreAnna Holmes - Inside The Wizards

Monte Morris made his way down the Capital One Arena hallways in Amiri jeans and a blue varsity jacket with a black hoodie underneath.

Deni Avdija came through in a pair of 'The Bear Paris' pants by the brand Paris. This pair is also in the running for best pants this season.

BreAnna Holmes - Inside The Wizards

Bradley Beal gave us a burgundy theme with wine trousers and a matching Honor The Gift colbat puff hoodie.

RELATED: Bradley Beal Shares What Sparked The 2nd Half Comeback During Heat Game [Video]

Kyle Kuzma postgame BreAnna Holmes - Inside The Wizards

Kyle Kuzma rocks his collaboration collection with Childhood Dreams and Puma. This collection includes styles made with sustainable materials and "takes inspiration from Kuzma’s youth and early basketball aspirations."

BreAnna Holmes - Inside The Wizards

Corey Kispert also reps for himself with his look, wearing a white polo embroidered with his family crest.

Candi Waller - Inside The Wizards

Kristaps Porzinigis kept it simple and classic with a white polo and burgundy trousers.

RELATED: Wizards Cool the Heat Down in Overtime 107-106

The throwback themed court and jersey's continued for Sunday's game and off the court here's what the Wizards wore at Capital One Arena...

Kyle Kuzma wears an Arte Antwerp jonah red/white contrast jacket matched with red Balenciaga sunglasses and red leather pants made by Kyle Kuzma himself!

Deni Avdija had on a quarterfinal retro racer hoodie, green cargo pants and on his feet, grey Jordan 1s.

The Wizards have a break until they play the Heat again before and after Thanksgiving.

Also See:

Wizards Hold On Against The Hornets 106-102

Wizards Fit Check 11/15/22

Wizards Fit Check 11/12 & 11/13