Wizards Fit Check [November 12th & 13th]

The Washington Wizards played in two back to back home games during Veteran's Day Weekend. The first against the Utah Jazz on November 12th and then against the Memphis Grizzlies on November 13th. Here's some of the details on what your favorite Wizards wore to those games.

Kyle Kuzma wore a double-breasted Balenciaga suit jacket and Rick Owens jeans.

Deni Avdija rocked a pair of colorful Sneakerbox shorts with matching "Free 99 - White" Nike Dunks and a Certified Lover Boy hoodie, shoutout to Drake.

Monte Morris came in with a pair of Amiri thrasher jeans and a Saint Mxxxxxx Heart SS Tee.

Kyle Kuzma back with another Raf Simmons suit! His previous purple look worn to the Dallas Mavericks game on November 10th was also by designer Raf Simmons. This time Kuz brought gave us a hit of red and kept the black going from his pants to his Prada bucket hat.

Will Barton gave us all black in his Balenciaga hoodie and matching knit Balenciaga hat.

Daniel Gafford wore a relaxed fit cable-knit sweater vest from H&M matching the green with his trucker hat.

You can feel Jordan Goodwin energy through this photo, he was definitely ready for this game wearing a Rhude graphic and red beats headphones.

The Wizards have the OKC Thunder next at Capital One Arena on Wednesday night.

