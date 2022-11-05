Skip to main content
What Went Wrong in the Wizards 42 Point Loss to the Brooklyn Nets

What Went Wrong in the Wizards 42 Point Loss to the Brooklyn Nets

The Wizards looked to be competitive early on then the game took a shift. What went wrong in the Nets blowout of the Wizards at Capital One Arena

The Wizards were physically in the building but seemed to be a shell of themselves after allowing a shorthanded Nets team to completely dominate them.

This matchup was the perfect opportunity for the Wizards to take advantage of the disarray surrounding Brooklyn but instead they didn’t show up after a strong performance against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Nets were able to score 60 points in the paint and take advantage of three-pointers, hitting 14-28 attempts. The Wizards only averaged 23.5% from three. They also never found an offensive rhythm which is reflected by the lopsided 128 – 86 score.

Coach Unseld Jr. Postgame Nov 4th

Coach Wes Unseld Jr After Game Press Conference

The Wizards were competitively in the game early on and even had a six-point lead. There were four lead changes and two tie scores before the Brooklyn Nets kicked it into high gear late in the second quarter. Coach Wes Unseld Jr expressed disappointment in how the team played and detailed when the shift happened in the game. Offensively, the Nets never looked back and the Wizards could not recover.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Another problem, and potentially the Wizards biggest challenge, has been their Achilles heel for years…defense. This was looking to be a year where the Wizards had finally turned the corner in this area. Since Delon Wright's grade two hamstring strain injury, it’s clear his defensive capabilities are missed on the court.

Bradley Beal After Game Presser. Photo Credit: BreAnna Holmes

Bradley Beal After Game Presser. Photo Credit: BreAnna Holmes

“It was a letdown,” Bradley Beal said in reaction to the loss. “It was definitely a step back on the defensive end. We showed no resistance, no physicality, and really no pride on that end of the floor. We didn’t have it at all tonight.”

In classic Kyle Kuzma fashion, he didn't mince words when reacting to the Wizards embarrassing loss. After an expletive, he finally identified a few issues the team faced against the Nets. Kuzma noted that the Wizards focused too much on Kevin Durant (28 pts) early in the game which opened up shots for players like Nic Claxton (18 pts) and Royce O’Neale (13 pts). 

The Wizards are traveling to Tennessee to face the Ja Morant led Memphis Grizzlies. The team will need to recover quickly and come over prepared for their opponents going forward. Losses like the one the team took against Brooklyn cannot happen again if they want to be viewed as a strong contender in the East. 

In This Article (4)

Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal
Kyle Kuzma
Kyle Kuzma

KD and Daniel Gafford
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Never Find Rhythm, Nets win 128-86

By Darrell Owens
USATSI_19273475
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Facing a Nets Team in Turmoil

By Candi Waller
72D1CD6A-75B7-4BC0-A95B-30D2917CAB12
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Hosting Short Handed Nets

By Tyrone Montgomery and Darrell Owens
Beal, Hachimura and Kuzma CB City Edition
Washington Wizards News

Wizards Unveil Cherry Blossom Inspired Designs

By Candi Waller
Friday Night Concert series
Washington Wizards Culture & Community

Wizards Friday Night Concert Series is Back!

By Candi Waller
Wizards Fit Check 11/2/22
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards Fit Check [November 2, 2022]

By BreAnna Holmes
71D70253-7447-4464-B47B-27F8008AE1E3
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards get back to .500 with 121-111 over 76ers

By Darrell Owens
B2186824-84B8-4FCE-A064-4A19F154B0D0
Washington Wizards GameDay

Wizards, Sixers Facing Off Again

By Tyrone Montgomery and Darrell Owens