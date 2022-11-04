Wizards Hosting Short Handed Nets

Generally, in the NFL world, the terminology “Next Man Up” is the saying. Injuries are a part of the game in every sport. Suspensions are to be expected too from time to time. Now, that saying is a given in the world of the NBA.

After Net’s Guard Kyrie Irving’s Anti-Semitic post on social media, the Brooklyn Nets has decided to suspend him for at least 5 games. This game vs. the Washington Wizards will serve as the first.

On the other hand, the Wizards will be welcoming back a familiar face tonight. You may remember him from the Gonzaga days. Now, he’s helping the Wizards on their endeavors of a NBA Championship, G Corey Kispert. He will bring a much needed spark to this team.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets today:

Game Date: Nov 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C..

Injury Report

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards will have Corey Kispert back in the lineup tonight, who is returning from an ankle injury. Guard Delon Wright is still out with a Grade 2 hamstring injury. For Brooklyn, they will be with out starting forward Ben Simmons, who did not make the trip to Washington D.C due to knee soreness. Starting guard and Nets superstar Kyrie Irving has been suspended for five games for his antisemitic remarks and will start his suspension against the Wizards.

Washington Wizards:

Delon Wright-OUT (Hamstring)

Brooklyn Nets:

Ben Simmons- OUT (Knee)

Kyrie Irving- OUT (Suspension)

Starting Lineups

Beal shooting the jumper vs Sixers. Photo Credit: USA Today Sports

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris

Forwards:Anthony Gill, Kyle Kuzma,

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Brooklyn Nets:

Guards: Seth Curry, Royce O’Neale

Forwards: Kevin Durant, Joe Harris

Center: Nic Claxton

The Bottom Line

KP dapping up his teammates Anthony Gill and Will Barton. Photo Credit: USA Today Sports

The Brooklyn Nets are in a bad place both on and off the court. They’re not a good defensive team. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are the only two scorers they have. And to make matters worst, Kyrie Irving will miss this game due to the suspension and Ben Simmons has been banged up as well. Not to mention the firing of Steve Nash earlier this week. The Wizards should take full advantage of their disarray. Washington has come to terms with their situation and are beginning to know who they are. They know they have some things to figure out defensively. But they also know that Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis are their best players who happen to be two very unique and dynamic scorers from everywhere on the court. They have a great supporting staff of role players who could lead the team in scoring on any given night. This may be a high scoring game, but the Wizards should be moving to 5-4 tonight.