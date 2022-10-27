Skip to main content
Delon Wright's Injury and How it Impacts the Wizards

How another injury to the Wizards roster impacts their lineup

Washington Wizards fears came into reality today when the organization announced that guard Delon Wright will be out indefinitely with a grade two strain of his right hamstring.

Wright suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s game vs Detroit and was seen walking to the locker room in pain. He will be re-evaluated in approximately three weeks.

This is a loss to the team’s back court depth as Wright had already shown he would be a valuable piece to the Wizards in the first four games of the season. As the backup to Monte Morris, Wright has contributed 6.5 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game. With Delon in the mix, there wasn’t visibly a ton of drop off in the back court contributions of the first and second unit.  

How should the Wizards replace Wright?

Now that Delon Wright is out for potentially six weeks or more, how do the Wizards replace his 22 minutes per game? Well, that’s a loaded question. If you're Coach Unseld do you split the minutes with players who are already getting solid minutes like Will Barton & Monte Morris or do you go with your young guards Johnny Davis and Jordan Goodwin?

More importantly this could be a chance to see what this year’s first-round pick Johnny Davis can do with more minutes. Coach Unseld and the Wizards were already leaning toward sending Davis to the G League to log more minutes and gather more experience. Due to Delon's injury, this could be the time to see what Davis can do. We will find out what route Coach Unseld will take tomorrow night (Oct 28) versus the Pacers. 

