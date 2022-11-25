Skip to main content

Wizards Add Another Player To Their Injury List

The Washington Wizards now have four players listed as Questionable for tonight's matchup against the Miami Heat.

The Washington Wizards are still in South Beach to take on the Miami Heat. The Wizards hosted the Miami Heat last Friday on the same night where the organization celebrated three of the best to ever wear a Wizards jersey. The Miami Heat only had seven active players last as the team is plagued with injuries.

Head Coach Erik Spoelstra did what some may have thought as unthinkable with most of his roster inactive last Friday. Wednesday night, the Wizards played in Miami and the Heat brought back one of their leading contributors to the lineup: Tyler Herro.

Herro is 2022 Sixth Man of the Year and was initially listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest. Herro played 29 minutes and scored 17 points in the matchup. Kyle Lowry continued his steady leadership on the court scoring 21 of his 28 in the first half. The Heat increased the lead by as much as 21 when the Wizards went for a run. The Wizards were unsuccessful in completing the task as the Heat would take home the win 113 – 105.

Bradley Beal, Monte Morris, and Rui Hachimura would all end up being inactive with various injuries for Wednesday night. The team announced yesterday that there’s now another Washington Wizard added to the injury list, rookie Johnny Davis.

All eyes have been on Davis since the NBA Summer League. This could potentially be another hinderance to seeing him have any success on the NBA court.

All four Wizards players are game time decisions for tonight’s third match-up in a week with the Miami Heat.

Delon Wright remains out with a right hamstring strain. The team announced promising news that Wright was recently re-evaluated and cleared to begin individual on-court basketball activities. He will be re-evaluated in three weeks. 

