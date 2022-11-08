Skip to main content
Wizards Find Their Rhythm Against the Hornets with 108-100 Win

CHARLOTTE-The Washington Wizards played the final leg of their two-game road trip vs. the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Washington was coming off a rough 103-97 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Wizards had lost five out of their last six games and desperately looking to get back on the right track. Bradley Beal was still out due to health and safety protocols. Washington decided to go with two new starters last night with Beal out of the lineup, Deni Avdija & Corey Kispert. Unfortunately, the two young Wizards were not able to produce for Washington, combining for 10 points in 49 minutes. The second-year Wizard Jordan Goodwin had his most productive game of the year, logging in 26 minutes with nine points. 

Photo Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA Today

Photo Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA Today

Tonight’s game would give the Wizards a chance to take advantage of a team, without two of their main starters. LaMelo Ball was out with an ankle injury and Gordon Hayward was out with a shoulder injury. Early in this contest, Washington truly takes advantage of Charlotte’s misfortune. The Wizards would control the majority of this contest with the lead only changing six times. Washington would take the lead for the last time with 31 seconds left in the third quarter and would go on to win 108-100. 

The Wizards grabbed their fifth win of the year and now are 5-6 on the season. Kyle Kuzma had a team-high 20 points and picked up six rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis scored 19 points and snagged 8 rebounds. Jordan Goodwin had a season-high 17 points and Rui Hachimura put up 16 points in the win. The Hornets were led by PJ Washington who had a game-high 25 points. Former Wizard Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 20 in the loss.

Washington will head back home to take on the Dallas Mavericks (5-3) Thursday, Nov 10 at 7 pm from Capital One Arena.

