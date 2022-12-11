Wizards Lose Sixth Straight Game, Clippers Win 114-107

WASHINGTON D.C.-The Washington Wizards (11-15) were back home after a two-game road trip. Game one of the road trip took place Wednesday in Chicago vs the Bulls. The Bulls would defeat Washington 115-111. On Friday, the Wizards headed to Indiana to finish off the road trip and despite a good effort, Indiana would win 121-111. With the two losses, Washington’s losing streak would reach five games with another tough opponent coming into town in the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers had a couple of big stars the Wizards had to entertain with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, but the big name that everyone in Washington was looking forward to seeing was the returning John Wall. Wall spent nine seasons in Washington D.C. and this was his first time returning in front of a live crowd and media, and he did not disappoint.

The Wizards controlled the game until the end of the 3rd quarter when Luke Kennard knocked down a three-pointer to give the Clippers their first lead of the game, 86-84, heading into the 4th period. Washington’s largest lead was 13 points before the comeback. The Clippers controlled the first half of the 4th quarter, but the last six minutes would be a back-and-forth affair. With 23.8 seconds left in the game, Nicholas Batum knocked down a three-pointer that would put the Clippers up for good and they would go on to win 114-107 grabbing their 15th win of the year.

Paul George scored a game-high 36 points while pulling down six rebounds. Marcus Morris Sr (19 points), Kawhi Leonard (13 points), and John Wall (13 points) helped the Clippers grab another win. Kyle Kuzma scored a team-high 35 points and collected 12 rebounds while Kristaps Porzingis put up 30 points and snagged 15 rebounds in the loss.

The Washington Wizards' next contest will be on Monday, December 12 at 7 pm from Capital One Arena as they take on the Brooklyn Nets for the third time this season.