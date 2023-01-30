Wizards vs. Spurs…Who’s In? Who’s Out?

SAN ANTONIO-The Washington Wizards hit the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs for the fourth game of their five-game road trip. This game will be the first game of the season series between San Antonio and Washington. The Wizards defeated the Pelicans 113-103 in their last game.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs today:

Game Date: Jan 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

Photo Credit: USA Today

Here is the Injury Report and Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards will be without forward Anthony Gill, who will be out due to COVID-19 protocol. For the Spurs, Romeo Langford (Hip) and Devin Vassell (Knee) are out for tonight’s game vs. the Wizards. Josh Richardson (Knee) is probable for tonight's game.

Projected Starter/Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris

Forwards: Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma

Center: Daniel Gafford

San Antonio Spurs:

Guards: Tre Jones, Josh Richardson (Game Time Decision)

Forwards: Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson

Center: Jacob Poeltl

Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Anthony Gill-OUT (COVID-19 Protocols)

San Antonio Spurs:

Romeo Langford-OUT (Hip)

Devin Vassell-OUT (Knee)

Josh Richardson-Probable (Knee)

