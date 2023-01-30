Wizards vs. Spurs…Who’s In? Who’s Out?
SAN ANTONIO-The Washington Wizards hit the road to take on the San Antonio Spurs for the fourth game of their five-game road trip. This game will be the first game of the season series between San Antonio and Washington. The Wizards defeated the Pelicans 113-103 in their last game.
How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs today:
Game Date: Jan 30, 2023
Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass
Stream: FuboTV
From: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
Here is the Injury Report and Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.
The Wizards will be without forward Anthony Gill, who will be out due to COVID-19 protocol. For the Spurs, Romeo Langford (Hip) and Devin Vassell (Knee) are out for tonight’s game vs. the Wizards. Josh Richardson (Knee) is probable for tonight's game.
Projected Starter/Injury Report
Washington Wizards:
Guards: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris
Forwards: Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma
Center: Daniel Gafford
San Antonio Spurs:
Guards: Tre Jones, Josh Richardson (Game Time Decision)
Forwards: Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson
Center: Jacob Poeltl
Injury Report
Washington Wizards:
Anthony Gill-OUT (COVID-19 Protocols)
San Antonio Spurs:
Romeo Langford-OUT (Hip)
Devin Vassell-OUT (Knee)
Josh Richardson-Probable (Knee)
