Meet The Wizards: Kendrick Nunn

The newest Washington Wizard, Kendrick Nunn, is already making an impact on the team.

The Wizards made moves in advance of the February 9 trade deadline. Last week, the team acquired Kendrick Nunn and three second round picks in exchange for Rui Hachimura.

Here’s some quick facts on Nunn:

Nunn is a 6’3 guard in his third NBA season

The Chiacgo native has career averages of 13.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in 162 games with the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

He has appeared in 39 games (two starts) this season in Los Angeles, averaging 6.7 points per game.

Nunn had appeared in every game for the Lakers during the month of January, scoring a season-high 23 points in a win over Atlanta on January 6 and averaging 10.5 points on .474 shooting from the field in 18.3 minutes per game.

Nunn missed the 2021-2022 campaign with a right knee bone bruise.

From the Wizards win against the Houston Rockets:

Accolades:

Nunn was selected as a member of the 2019-20 All-Rookie First Team

He averaged 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, helping Miami to a NBA Finals appearance in the NBA Bubble.

Since Nunn has joined the Wizards, it’s safe to say, he’s already making an impact on the team.

Here’s what Wizards All-Star Guard Bradley Beal had to say about Kendrick:

While it remains to be seen the long term impacts of the Nunn/Hachimura trade, currently it appears so far, so good with Kendrick Nunn as a Washington Wizard. In last night's Wizards win against the New Orleans Pelicans, Nunn scored 12 points and added two rebounds.

