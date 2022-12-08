Bradley Beal Reacts To The Release of WNBA Star Brittney Griner

It's been a long journey that many WNBA and NBA fans all over the world having been following. WNBA superstar Brittney Griner was released from a Russian prison Thursday after the U.S. reached a prisoner swap deal that will send international arms dealer Viktor Bout in return. According to CBS News, President Joe Biden gave final approval on the deal in the last week.

Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who has been in support of Griner from the beginning, took to twitter so show his excitement for this morning's news.

The six exclamation points give us the indication that he, like so many of us, are happy to see that Griner will be released from Russian authorities. Beal spoke about Griner during his contract signing this summer, saying he's embracing the good of the moment but also acknowledged that "It's really though for me to be super excited, right? We have Brittney Griner in Russia still... Highland Park just lost 6 or 7 lives... my hometown, St. Louis, from July 1st-July 5th, there were 22 shootings. That's tough"

Beal has never been afraid to speak up on many social issues and injustices around our country. In 2020, The Washington Wizards, Washington Mystics and the full Monumental Sports and Entertainment family took to the streets on Juneteenth. As this march was a time to call attention to the rights we all deserve but don't always get. Beal took this moment to also share a very powerful and heartbreaking story of an experience he had with a Police Officer. (watch below)

Caring for those around him will always be on the forefront of Beal's mind and he's always continued to put the action behind it.

